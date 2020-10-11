Educationists provide consultation of vocational training to twelfth graders

The program aims to help twelfth graders to develop a learning orientation and professional opportunities to suit with their own ability, personal interest and their families’ economic condition.

Consultants will feature the general circumstance of employment in the country and all types of training as well as forecast human resource development trend and future labor market.



On the morning of October 10, the program organizer held the 13rd consultation meeting with the theme’ Cung ban chon nghe tuong lai” ( Help you to choose future jobs” in Tran Van Giau Senior High School in Binh Thanh District.

It is hoped that consultations, questions and answers at the meeting will help students to have general view of their future vocation from which they will have right learning plan.

This year, the program will take place in over 100 schools in Ho Chi Minh City and 300 high schools in the southern provinces of Vung Tau, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Tay Ninh, Long An, Dong Thap, Ben Tre, the Central-Highland Province of Dak Lak and the Central Province of Binh Thuan.

Speaking at the event, Nguyen Van Hieu, Deputy Director of the Department of Education and Training, said that the program is annually held in order to provide information and consultation to students so that students can have good decision for their future schools and jobs which are suitable for their ability and interest.

12th grader Mai Nguyen Hong Hanh asked why more and more graduates are jobless though their majors are “hot” at this time. Teacher Pham Doan Nguyen from the division for enrolment and media of the University of Economics and Finance said that there exists no rule of “hot” jobs in the labor market but “hot” individuals in every job.

Therefore, students should not think that those studying business management will become a director or managers. Similarly, graduates from IT majors will work in IT field but they can be salesmen of IT-related products.

Deputy Chairman of the city professional association Tran Anh Tuan said that during the period 2020-2030, demand of trained work force will be 85 percent of the labor market especially Technology – Technique and Economics- Finance- Banking – Law and administrative jobs.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan