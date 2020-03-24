Enrolment must end on December 31 despite postponement of various exams

Nguyen Thi Kim Phung, Director General of the Department of Tertiary Education under the Ministry of Education and Training yesterday said that the Ministry has adjusted the schedule for the academic year 2019-2020 before July 15, 220 and the national high school graduation examination is scheduled to take place from August 8 to 11.



Though the education sector will delay the schedule the date when students can register and enroll in a university in parallel with the setback of the national high school examination, enrolment will still end on December 31 like previous years because Ms. Phung pointed out that higher education facilities are self-determined the enrolment dates in a year.

In previous years, most of schools started enrolment in the end of July and ended in October and November; therefore, this year, if enrolment takes place from August to December, it will not affect schools’ plan and enrolment results, Ms. Phung said.

The Ministry of Education and Training usually issues enrolment schedule for schools which use the results of the national high school graduation examination for evaluation.

The Law on Higher Education stipulates that tertiary education facilities can decide training formats and methodologies. Students have five or six weeks for summer vacation. Schools now can change its learning schedule so that students can sit for the national high school graduation examination.

Schools are eligible to change its schedule as per its real condition and training requirements. If the pandemic long lasts, schools can use spare time of the next academic year.

Presently, over 70 out of 84 tertiary education facilities have been providing distance learning.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Uyen Phuong