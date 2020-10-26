Ethnic female students benefit from project Brighter Path to Future

VinaCapital Foundation Managing Director Rad Kivette pointed out that a study has shown up to 50 percent of ethnic minority girls don’t finish high school and just 3 percent of ethnic minority girls complete higher education.



The project will give financial assistance to those who strive to pursue education despite their poverty.

From 2010 till now, the project has given full scholarships and training courses to 100 indigenous girls in the country. In the first period 2010-2017, 98 percent of girls receiving scholarships and training courses have completed higher education.

Moreover, 80 percent of them returned to their villages to work for local development.

In the 2017-2024 period, 50 female ethnic students have so far been awarded full scholarships each worth US$10,000.

By Nong Ngan - Translated by Dan Thuy