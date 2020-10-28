Ethnic language television programmes need improved production capacity

The move is expected to enhance the dissemination of the Party’s policies and guidelines and the State’s laws among ethnic minority groups, improve the efficiency of ethnic minority-related policy implementation, uphold their cultural identity, strengthen the great national unity bloc and increase their trust in the Party and State.



Accordingly, the total broadcast time will increase to 96 hours per day on VTV5 channels with 27 ethnic languages, including H’Mong, Thai, Dao, Muong, San Chi, Ede, Jo Rai, Ba Na, Sedang, Je Trieng, Raglai, K’Ho, S’Tieng, Cham, Khmer, Pa Co-Van Kieu, Katu, Cao Lan, Ha Nhi, H’Re, Chu Ru, Cho Ro, M’Nong, Tay, Hoa, Ca Dong and Vietnamese.

Units concerned were asked to hold short-term training courses for those involved in ethnic television programme production, including reporters, editors, directors, cameramen, speakers, translators and technicians, towards the goal of training a staff contingent of about 4,200 by 2025.