Exhibition of heritage aims to connect researchers, educators, historians

The event themed Di san voi hoc duong ( Heritage with schools) will take place tomorrow at Bui Thi Xuan High School in Da Lat Town of the Central Highlands Province of Lam Dong.



The exhibition organizer will apply technology to help visitors better understand the collection. Visitors will feel and watch the liveliest and best materials and images thanks to application of 360-degree video.

In addition to launching the domain name www.mocban.vn, the event organizer will also hold a meeting between researchers, artists, culturists such as historian Duong Trung Quoc, scriptwriter Ngoc Bich and director Ly Minh Thang to talk about issues relating to history.

History plays an important role in the development of a country.

The State Records and Archives Department of Vietnam is keeping woodblocks of the Nguyen Dynasty was recognized as documentary heritage of the Memory of the World Register 2009, the first Vietnamese heritage to make this list.

By Quynh Yen - Translated by Anh Quan