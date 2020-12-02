Fiftieth UPU about experience of the Covid-19 pandemic launched

The Ministry of Information and Communications, the Ministry of Education and Training, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, the Vietnam Literature Association and the Vietnam Post Office jointly launched the competition in Thang Long School in Hanoi.

At the launching ceremony of the 50th UPU competition, the organizer gave the third prize of the 49th competition to 7-grader Phan Hoang Phuong Nhi from Duy Tan Junior High School in the Central Province of Thua Thien – Hue. The seven grader won the first prize of the national competition and the third prize of the international competition.



The seven grader’s letter conveyed a touching message about the environment and why people should reduce their use of plastic bags and foam food containers to protect the environment and human health. She wrote about an old woman who sells sticky rice for the 49th competition themed “Write a message to an adult about the world we live in”.

Her story is that at first the street vendor sold sticky rice in plastic bags which threaten to human health; therefore, she decided to use banana leaves to cover sticky rice. However, it is inconvenient for buyers; hence, she lost her regular customers. Eventually, more customers return to buy sticky rice of the street vendor as she puts a message for environment protection.

All students under 15 years old are eligible to submit entry for the 50th UPU no later than February 28, 2021. Accepted entry is no more than 800 word handwriting letter written in one side paper. Entries should be sent to Thieu Nien Tien Phong newspaper headquarter at 5 Hoa Ma Street in Hai Ba Trung District in Hanoi.

By Trans Binh - Translated by Anh Quan