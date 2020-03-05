Vietnam National University in Hanoi’s Mathematics was ranked in the group 401-450 in the world while its Physics and Astronomy was ranked in the group 551-600 in the world and its computer science and information system was ranked in the group 501 – 550 in the world.



Vietnam National University in HCMC’s computer and information was ranked in the group 551 – 600 in the world. Aeronautical engineering Hanoi University of Science and Technology was ranked in the group 351 – 400 in the world while computer science –information system and Mathematics was ranked in the group 451 - 500 in the world.

Agriculture and Forestry faculty of Can Tho University in the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho was ranked in the group 251 – 300 in the world.

The US Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) was ranked first in the list in the world while the National University of Singapore and the University of Tokyo were ranked the first in Asia in the field of computer science and information system, Mathematics and Physics, Astronomy respectively.

In Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings , universities are evaluated according to the following metrics including academic reputation, employer reputation, research citations per paper and H-index, a way of measuring both the productivity and impact of the published work of a scientist or scholar..

Amongst metrics, computer science and information system have higher score than h-Index; Physics will be assessed by employers and Physics-Astronomy will be measured by research citations per paper.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Uyen Phuong