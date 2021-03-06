Four Vietnamese universities rank in QS World University Rankings by Subjects

The highest ranking in Vietnam went to the HCMC University of Technology and Education that has been placed between the 101 and 150th for Engineering – Petroleum for the first time.



The list also includes the Vietnam National University, Hanoi placed between 501-550th for Computer Science and Information Systems, Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Mathematics, Physics and Astronomy, and Business & Management Studies.

Hanoi University of Science and Technology was listed for categories of Computer Science and Information Systems, Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Mathematics, Engineering - Electrical and Electronic

Can Tho University got the positions between 351400th for Agriculture & Forestry.

QS World University Rankings by Subject 2021 has been released, revealing the top universities for 51 different subjects across five broad subject areas.

This year's ranking analyzed nearly 14,000 individual university programs from 1,550 universities across 85 locations around the world.

The QS World University Rankings by subject highlight the world’s top universities in a range of subject areas. Published annually since 2011, the rankings are based on academic reputation, employer reputation and research citations.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh