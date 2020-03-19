Free e-learning services for students during Covid-19 outbreak

Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) is providing educational institutes nationwide with its E-Learning platform at no cost until the end of the academic year 2019-2020. Teachers can access this platform to transform their current lesson plans into the electronic version. They can also monitor their students’ learning process, check attendance, and have learners sit exams. E-Learning is able to identify gaps in students’ knowledge and then suggest suitable lessons to mend those gaps. Meanwhile, parents can access the website to check their children’s learning process as well.

VioEdu by FPT Group is one prominent online learning product making use of AI to offer subscribers more than 500 exciting video lessons, along with a large quantity of exercises, online tests. It aims at making the learning and evaluation process more convenient for both teachers and students with features to assign tasks, mark them, and prepare a corresponding academic report. Developers of this product even cooperate with departments of Education and Training in many provinces to organize proper training sessions for over 30 schools.

One week after the product allows free subscription, students in all 63 provinces of Vietnam eagerly sign up for an account and nearly 8,000 school are now using it to deliver lessons for their learners. The number of visitors to the website reaches more than 10 million.

Giant international firm Google introduces its free solution package G Suite for Education, including Hangouts Meet and Google Classroom, with many advanced features for all users until July 1, 2020. Teachers can hold an online meeting of up to 250 participants and broadcast it to about 100,000 viewers in the same domain. Other larger organizations and businesses can register for the premium package G Suite Enterprise for Education.

Delivering this free service, Google explains that it wishes to aid teachers all over the world to effectively telework and maintain the teaching-learning process.

Sharing the same responsibility to the community, Microsoft Vietnam offers its Office 365 in Education A1 especially for online learning free of charge. Schools in need can send a request letter to Microsoft Education Vietnam to receive this support immediately. The University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City last week successfully applied Office 365 in Education A1 in its training sessions. At the moment, the community of Microsoft Innovation Educators in Vietnam has 25,000 members, who have been teaching online via this system.

It seems that online teaching-learning solutions are widely available in Vietnam to whole-heartedly help teachers and students overcome this difficult time fruitfully.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Vien Hong