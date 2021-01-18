Free massive online courses launched to public

From now on, farmers, traders, motorbike taxi drivers who wish to learn more can open the portal www.vmoocs.vn.



Principal of Open University Professor Nguyen Van Ha said that from 1990, in addition to establishment of two Open University in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, the government targeted to develop an open education system with the aim to give learning opportunity for everyone and enhance people's educational level.

By 1993, the two universities have built distance learning program, the country’s first program of its kind. Moreover, the two universities are the first two facilities pioneering in applying IT for training. From their experience in adopting IT alongside the government’s policies for lifelong learning in the community and the digital transformation in the education sector, the two schools have focused on building the VMOOCs system to satisfy people’s demand of learning.

According to Deputy Principal of Open University in Hanoi Dr. Truong Tien Tung, the system has manifested the responsibilities of the universities towards the community. Presently, around 10,000 students are pursuing 400 online courses. After the VMOOCs system has been launched, the university will publicize 45 courses in the system to serve the community’s demand, he added.

He revealed that more and more courses will be shared in the system.

Deputy Minister of Education Associate Professor Nguyen Van Phuc stressed that after 2020 when the coronavirus made significant impacts on all aspects of life, people have gradually realized the benefit of online teaching and learning; therefore, the VMOOCs system proves useful for the community’s desire of learning.

The Ministry of Education will work with universities to make the system stronger to satisfy all demand of learning.

Interactive online training has been developed enormously in the world. For instance, Malaysia has opened online learning system for years; subsequently, the country has helped to improve people’s access to higher education from 10 percent to 2010 to 30 percent in 2018. The Malaysian government targeted to raise people’s access to higher education to 50 percent by 2030.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Education and Training will quickly build legal mechanism for recognition of universities’ online training certificates. This move will help learners who need certificates more.

Currently, the VMOOCs system has had the collaboration of 1,000 lecturers, educational experts, and 50 partners with availably existing 30 courses in 30 fields.

By Thanh Hung - Translated by Anh Quan