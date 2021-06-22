Free swimming class offered for disabled children



This swimming lesson aims to help to prevent children from accidents and injuries especially drowning accidents in summer vacation since teaching children to swim is one of the best ways to prevent such incidents.

This special free-of-charge swimming class attracted 30 participants including 13 children with intellectual disabilities. Each lesson will be directly guided by two qualified teachers and volunteers.

Children not only learn to swim but also necessary skills including giving first aid to drowning victims.

Nguyen Minh Dung, Secretary of Hai Hung Commune said the class organizer hoped that disadvantaged children and mildly disabled children in the area escape drowning after learning more swimming skills.

Drowning is the 3rd leading cause of unintentional injury death, accounting for 7 percent of all injury-related deaths.



A child with Down syndrome is taught to swim Up to now, Hai Hung Commune Youth Union has offered eight swimming classes with the participation of 25 to 30 children a class for local children.

The provincial Youth Union has coordinated with other sectors in the province to organize 35 free swimming classes for nearly 1,000 children.

Mai Van Nam, Deputy Secretary of Quang Tri Provincial Youth Union, said that to protect children, the Standing Committee of Quang Tri Provincial Youth Union has directed and oriented the Youth Union at all levels to organize classes to help children acquire swimming skills.

In 2021, Quang Tri Provincial Youth Union determined that each district, town, and city union must run three free swimming classes particularly for children with disabilities.

By Nguyen Hoang - Translated by Anh Quan