Fund to help talents in An Giang gives financial aid to over 1,150 people

On September 18, the fund established by former Party Secretary of An Giang Province Nguyen Huu Khanh to give financial aid to outstanding persons in all fields organized a ceremony to mark its 10-year anniversary.



Fund chairman Nguyen Huu Khanh said that the fund is a not-for-profit social organization; therefore, from its establishment on September 18, 2010, the fund has contributed to talent training and provided money to outstanding people in all fields.

During its operation, many individuals and organizations have given money to the fund. A total of VND11 billion and US$200 have been sent to the fund. All money is deposited on savings accounts.

Deputy Chairman of An Giang People’s Committee Le Van Phuoc said that the fund has been accompanying and providing supports to thousands of outstanding people who want to pursuit their career passion; many of them are studying abroad and then return to Vietnam for An Giang Province’s growth.

On the occasion, many benefactors and organization sent VND3 billion to the fund.

By Nguyen Thanh - Translated by Anh Quan