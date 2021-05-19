The conference was opened to share the experience and valuate the two projects including the Gender-responsive teaching and learning in the early years (GENTLE) and the Mitigating Preschool Children’s Barriers to Learning in Disadvantaged and Ethnically Diverse Districts carried out in ethnically diverse districts of Kon Tum, Quang Nam, and Quang Ngai provinces.





The two projects aim to mitigate gender bias in preschools ensuring equal opportunities for all Vietnamese children, both boys and girls from the early stages of the education process.

Through play-based learning, the EU-and Belgium government-funded GENTLE projects will focus on solving gender-related violence with parental involvement.

The projects were carried out in 153 preschools in 15 districts in Quang Ngai and Quang Nam with the participation of more than 1,900 teachers and 32,000 children.

By Thanh Thu - Translated by Anh Quan