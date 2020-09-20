Girl student of Ninh Binh Province becomes winner of Olympia Competition 2020

Hang had an excellent performance and triumphed over competitors with a highest point of 235.



The second position went to Vu Quoc Anh of Ngo Gia Tu High School in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak. Luu Dao Dung Tri of High School for Gifted Students - Hanoi National University of Education and Van Ngoc Tuan Kiet of Quang Tri Town High School in the North Central province of Quang Tri got the third places.

With this win, Hang received a US$40,000 university scholarship. Cash prizes of VND100 million (US$4,100) and VND50 million (US$2,100) are offered to the second and third places.

Besides, Swinburne University of Technology, Australia will award scholarships that cover 100 percent, 50 percent and 25 percent total tuition fee to the top three if they choose to study at the school.

“The Road to Olympia Peak” began in 1999 as a knowledge contest on TV for high-school students by VTV3 channel.

The competition includes four parts, “Warm-up”, “Overcoming obstacles”, “Speed-up” and “Finishing”. Participants have chances to win valuable prizes in weekly, monthly and quarterly rounds.





By Mai An - Translated by Kim Khanh