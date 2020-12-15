Government of Hungary offers 200 scholarships

Specifically, Hungary has offered 25 periodical scholarships; 80 graduate scholarships; 55 master scholarships; 30 doctoral scholarships and 10 postgraduate scholarships.



Those take graduate program will learn in two to four years while their master peers will learn in 1.5-2 years and doctoral peer will be four years. Those who receive periodical scholarships will study 5- 6 years while those enrolling in postgraduate program will study in five to ten months.

The government of Hungary will provide free training, research and insurance as per its regulations. The government of Vietnam will award free air fare, fees for visas and expenditure according to the country’s present regulation for oversea students.

Scholarship applications in Vietnamese should be sent to the Department of International Cooperation under the Ministry of Education and Training at 35 Dai Co Viet Street in Hai Ba Trung District in Hanoi before January 15, 2021 and their entries will be sent to Hungary. The country will give guideline about paperwork for the course starting in September, 2021.

