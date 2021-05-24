The award aims to raise awareness and cultivate good environmental protection habits for students, the future generation of the country.





Ms. Pham Ngoc Lan, Principal of Le Van Viet Primary in Thu Duc City, which was given the second prize, shared that the school has launched various environmental activities; for instance, the school encouraged students to cut down on single-use plastic waste and then gradually say no to plastic products. The school managers and teachers use food containers to bring their food to set examples for students.

Many other schools also called for recycling to turn solid waste materials into useful products. For example, they converted old car tires and plastic cans into products for physical education by painting and decorating them. Recycling helped small children to understand the value of waste resources.

A representative of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Natural Resources and Environment said that since 2016, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment and the Department of Education and Training have signed a cooperation agreement to provides courses in environmental communication in schools. The program has received enthusiastic response and participation from teachers and students through activities to develop green areas, flower gardens, and lawns on the campus. school staff and in front of the school gate.

Additionally, schools increased information on the environment aiming to encourage students to restrict products like disposable plastic straws, plastic bottles and know how to classify solid waste at home.

A representative of the Department of Education and Training said that the department has considered the implementation of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Directive No. 19 on "City dwellers do not litter on roads and canals for a green and clean city and reduce flooding" as one of the criteria for valuation of educational institutions in the 2019-2020 school year and the 2020-2021 school year.

Up to now, 21 departments of Education and Training in districts and Thu Duc City have performed the Directive No. 19 well.

Last but not least, the city's education sector integrated the content of environmental protection education, cultural behavior, civilized lifestyle, and preserving the green - clean - beautiful environment in extra-curricular activities and the mainstream curriculum.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh My, Deputy Director of the city Department of Natural Resources and Environment, said that schools play an important role in communicating and raising awareness of environmental protection.

She revealed that in the coming time, the green school model will be multiplied with the orientation towards building an environmentally healthy educational environment. Schools need to take the lead in implementing activities and initiatives on building and developing a green school model.

