Hanoi allows students to stay at home from February 1 for Covid-19 prevention

In the morning of January 31, Mr. Chu Xuan Dung, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Hanoi, Head of the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control in Hanoi, gave the nod to the proposal of the Department of Education and Training of Hanoi to let students in the city take the Tet holidays one week earlier to ensure safety and prevent the Covid-19 pandemic.



Accordingly, all students of kindergartens, elementary, junior high, high schools, vocational training centers, and private preschools in the city begin will stay at home as of February 1 this year and go back to schools from February 16.



The People's Committee of Hanoi requested the municipal Department of Education and Training to direct education and training divisions of districts, towns, affiliated units, and schools to strictly implement Directive No.05/CT-TTg of the Prime Minister and the telegram of the Chairman of the People's Committee of Hanoi on Covid-19 prevention and control with the spirit of proactiveness, preparing response plans to all developments of the Covid-19 pandemic, ensuring safety for officials, teachers, staff, and students in the city.



Currently, many universities in Hanoi have also allowed their students to take the Tet holidays early, and some universities have switched to teach online.





By Phan Thao – Translated by Thuy Doan