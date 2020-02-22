Hanoi Chairman decides to reopen schools on March 2

The capital city leader stated that according to parent’s wish, the city has closed schools in February because incubation period for the coronavirus is 14 days, so this is the logical timeframe to ask students to refrain from attending school. Now, students can return their schools after long breaks.



Chairman Chung also requested schools must have temperature machine, hand sanitizers and disinfection work must be continued.

At the meeting, Deputy Director of the Department of Health Hoang Duc Hanh said that Hanoi has not recorded anyone to be positive for Covid-19. A total of 77 suspect cases who have been quarantined in hospitals and families were negative for the virus.

However, the health leader elaborated that the pandemic development in mainland China is still complicated with high infection cases and deaths. Some Asian countries have reported a rise of COvid-19 infection cases. Therefore, as he said, Vietnam should be determined in implementing measures against the disease.





By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Dan Thuy