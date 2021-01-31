The pupil infected with SARS-CoV-2 is a child of the 1,694th patient, a soldier who works for Z153 factory in Hanoi's suburban district of Dong Anh. The student’s family has six members who are cases of Covid-19, including his grandparents, parents, an ant and him, excluding his younger sibling who is studying in Cau Dien Kindergarten receiving a negative test result.



According to a report of the Department of Education and Training of Hanoi at a meeting on January 30, around 25,000 teachers and staff have to stay at home because of relating to Covid-19 cases.

After receiving proposals from several schools for providing online teaching, the Department has also issued a document on requesting schools to prepare for online learning, depending on the situation in next week.



Sanitizing Xuan Phuong Primary School



By Minh Khang – Translated by Kim Khanh