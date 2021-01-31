  1. Education

Hanoi closes Xuan Phuong Primary School, turns it into isolation area

Xuan Phuong Primary School in Hanoi’s Nam Tu Liem District has been temporarily closed and admitted to be an isolation facility for over 80 teachers, students and other suspected cases after a student of the class 3E who was tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Hanoi temporarily closes Xuan Phuong Primary School. (Photo: SGGP)

The pupil infected with SARS-CoV-2 is a child of the 1,694th patient, a soldier who works for Z153 factory in Hanoi's suburban district of Dong Anh. The student’s family has six members who are cases of Covid-19, including his grandparents, parents, an ant and him, excluding his younger sibling who is studying in Cau Dien Kindergarten receiving a negative test result.
According to a report of the Department of Education and Training of Hanoi at a meeting on January 30, around 25,000 teachers and staff have to stay at home because of relating to Covid-19 cases.
After receiving proposals from several schools for providing online teaching, the Department has also issued a document on requesting schools to prepare for online learning, depending on the situation in next week.
By Minh Khang – Translated by Kim Khanh

