Hanoi not raise tuition fee for academic year 2020-2021

Accordingly, students in preschools, senior high schools and senior high schoolers in continuous education centers in urban areas will pay a monthly tuition fee of VND217,000 (US$9.35) while their peers in mountainous areas will pay VND24,000 a month.



For children aged five, students of junior high schools and junior high schoolers in continuous education centers in urban areas will pay monthly tuition fee of VND155,000 and their peers in disadvantaged areas will pay VND19,000 a month.

According to Hanoi People’s Committee, it is estimated that tuition fee revenue will be more than VND1,135 billion, accounting for 12.1 percent of expenditure. Because tuition fee will not increase, the city must spend VND198 billion for the education sector.





By SGGP staff writers – Translated by Dan Thuy