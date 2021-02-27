Hanoi students return to schools on March 2

In its document on February 27, authority of Vietnam’s capital city approved with the Department of Education and Training’s submission about the time of returning to school after a long break due to Coronavirus pandemic.



According to the document of the Hanoi People’s Committee, high-schoolers will start the second semester of the academic year 2020-2021 on March 2 while college and university students will start on March 8.

Hanoi authority assigned departments of education and training, the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs in coordination with people’s committees in districts to supervise schools in implementation of Covid-19 preventative measures to prepare for the new semester.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan