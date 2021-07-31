Hanoi University presents Honorary Doctor Degree to Hong Kong businessman

At the awarding ceremony (Photo: VNA)

On behalf of the Hanoi University, Vietnamese General Consul Pham Binh Dam presented the degree to Lam, voicing a hope that the businessman will further contribute to the Vietnamese university's development as well as exchange activities and education cooperation between Vietnam and Hong Kong.

The diplomat believed that with efforts and assistance from individuals like Lam and many other organisations, together with the development of the Vietnam-Hong Kong relations, education cooperation between the two sides will make strides in the time to come.

Via a video conference, Rector of the Hanoi University Assoc. Prof., Dr Nguyen Van Trao spoke highly of Lam’s outstanding achievements in socio-cultural activities, his sentiments and practical contributions to the university over the time, hoping that he will continue to help the university connect with global academicians and businesses.

For his part, Lam pledged to continue accompanying the Vietnamese university’s development in the future. He has partnered with Hanoi University since 2010.