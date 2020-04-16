HCMC adjusts additional income coefficient for officials, teachers

The move aims to assist employees affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in the city.



Respecitvely, for public servants with salary coefficient over 3, the maximum income coefficient will be slipped from 1.2 times to 0.6 times compared to the salary based on ranks, grades and positions of the year 2020.

Similarly, for public servants with salary coefficient from 3.00 or less, the maximum salary coefficient shall be dropped from 1.2 times to 0.8 times in comparison to the salary scale according to ranks and positions in 2020.

In addition, the Department of Education and Training also requested schools to make the revenue estimation in 2020 during school closures and to report to the Department.

The adjustment of salary coefficient starts from January 1, 2020.

