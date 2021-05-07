HCMC announces stay-at-home period for students from May 10

HCMC students from kindergarten to high school levels have been asked to stay home starting May 10. The statement was sent to the municipal Department of Education and Training, the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, the People’s Committees of districts and Thu Duc City, educational units, vocational training centers across the city.



Accordingly, kindergarten students have to stay at home from May 10 while high school at all levels go back to virtual learning to complete the plan for 2020-2021 academic school year.

Principals of secondary and high schools must consider setting up a study plan to maintain safety during in-person instruction for 9 and 12 grade students who will enter the 10th grade entrance exam, and national high school graduation and university entrance exams respectively in coming time.

Heads of universities, colleges and vocational schools have to consider deciding the most suitable implementation option for laboratory classes to ensure pandemic prevention and control measures.

Educational units are allowed to re-organize exams and additional exams for students who have not finished the second semester examination of the school year 2020-2021 yet; and hold examinations for international certificates following the global exam schedule.

Leaders of all schools and educational units have to be responsible for the implementation of preventive measures and the safety of students and school staff during examinations with the support of the People’s Committees of districts and Thu Duc City.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh