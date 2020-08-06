HCMC asks to suspend children summer activities

Accordingly, organizations that offer summer camps and courses at locations in HCMC’s neighboring provinces must temporarily suspend their programs or rearrange activities in inner-city areas.



The units could change their programs or provide online courses to meet requirements of the regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control, such as cleaning and disinfection, checking student’s body temperature, forcing kids to wear face mask, avoiding gatherings in groups of more than 30 pepple, and ensuring the safety and social distancing.

The municiple People’s Committee has also required the city’s summer activities steering committee and its members in districts to strictly implement the decision; and monitor children returning from Da Nang since July 1 to provide them coronavirus testing, following instructions from the HCM City Centre for Disease Control and Prevention





By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh