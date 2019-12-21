HCMC attempts to overcome barriers with orientation to smart education

Presently, the city has 2,283 preschools, primary schools, junior and senior schools, continuous educational institutions with more than 2 million students and over 100,000 teachers , lecturers, and educationists.



Speaking at the seminar, Deputy Chairman of the city People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem said Ho Chi Minh City is one of the biggest city with 54 higher educational institutions, 52 colleges, 146 training facilities and 346 vocational training establishments.

The city is moving steps by steps to carry out the city Party Committee’s direction to build smart city in which students will enjoy benefit of scientific and technological achievements in a good educational environment.

According to Mr. Thanh Liem, human resources is one of significant pillars for the fourth industrial revolution. Apparently, education and training play a vital role in improving human resources to meet requirements of the labor market.

The sector both develops traditional education methodologies and smart education in the world to satisfy new requirements.

Director of the Department of Education and Training in HCMC Le Hong Son said that during the process of building smart cities, education is the linchpin of the process to provide highly-skilled laborers.

Presently, the city is focusing on building infrastructure to meet learning and teaching activities and applying technologies in managing and training students necessary skills to meet market demand.

There have been some obstacles during implementation such as fast population growth, shortage of schools, teachers’ low adaption to new requirements of smart education and low funding for educational infrastructure.

By THU TAM - Translated by UYEN PHUONG