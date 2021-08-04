In a document to the Department of Finance, the Department of Education and Training, the Department of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs, the People's Committee of Thu Duc City and districts on the mechanism of collection and use of tuition fees and other parents’ payment for the 2021- 2022 school year in public education and training institutions, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc approved to keep the tuition fee for the school year 2021-2022 as the school year 2020-2021.



Regarding parents’ payment, the City People's Committee assigns the Department of Education and Training to coordinate with the Department of Finance based on current regulations guiding the collection and use of fees in advanced schools before the new school year.

In addition, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City also assigned the city Department of Education and Training to instruct the collection and use of tuition fees and other payments such as online teaching fee, the time of collection as per the regulations and the development of the Covid-19 epidemic in the city.

As for the exemption and reduction of tuition fees and support for study expenses for students, Ho Chi Minh City continues to comply with the regulations and guidelines of the Department of Education and Training, the Department of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs, the Department of Finance from the 2016-2017 school year and the regulations on compensation for organizing two learning sessions a day of the City People's Committee implemented from the 2017-2018 school year until now.

In the respect of non-cash payment, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City proposed the People's Committee of Thu Duc City and the districts and units under the City Department of Education and Training to continue promoting the collection of tuition fees and other fees by non-cash payment method.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Anh Quan