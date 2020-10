The competition organized by the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs has just wrapped up in Hanoi. It was held from September 28 in five venues in the capital city and the Northern Province of Lang Son.



491 competitors from 49 teams took part in competitions of 34 jobs. At last, 69 of them won gold medals, 28 captured silver medals and 71 obtained bronze medals.

Mr. Tan revealed 43 competitors from HCMC participated in 24 job skill competitions.





By Quang Huy - Translated by Anh Quan