HCMC builds more state-of-the-art libraries in schools

Many solutions have been suggested to expand the model of such library in schools.



According to Deputy Director of the city Department of Education and Training Le Hoai Nam said that the city has planned to spend more on pilot state-of-the-art libraries in 17 high schools.

Until now, the first of its kind which was operational in September, 2019 is located in Tran Dai Nghia High School for gifted students. The library was built from parents’ contributions.

Principal of Tran Dai Nghia High School for gifted students Nguyen Minh said that to call for parents’ contribution, the school has applied two models “ class in library”- students can learn in library- and “ library in class” – students can surf in internet everywhere in the school to access to learning materials in the school’s library. The library premises was widened more afterwards.

As a result, students and parents have changed their thinking about learning habits in a traditional library. Geography teacher Tran Ngoc Anh shared the library has more than 9,000 books and its digital storehouse has 10,933 ebooks including textbooks, reference sources like dictionaries, encyclopedias, bibliographies, almanacs, directories, atlases, and handbooks, over 500 audio books and other images.

Especially, the library has integrated learning management system to help teachers building digital lesson plans and other practical soft wares.

The Department of Education and Training in HCMC announced around VND3.4 trillion (US$ 146,400) from the city’s state budget was allocated for school facilities annually. However, it still can’t meet residents’ learning demand; therefore, calling for social contributions and diversifying investment sources for school development is needed.

The project of state-of-the-art library is one of major projects which the People’s Committee has assigned for the education sector to carry out.

Presently, all investment projects in the education sector all receive support on interest rate with loan capital of less than VND100 billion per project. A state-of-the-art library currently costs VND15 billion.

It is expected from now to 2025, more such library will be opened in all schools in the city.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Dan Thuy