HCMC detects two infected Covid-19 students in high school graduation exam

A supervisor guides candidates at exam site Ly Phong Secondary School, District 5, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)



The two infected students were sitting the exam at Le Thanh Ton High School in District 7 and Le Quy Don High School in District 3 today.



Currently, the city Department of Education and Training is coordinating with the Center for Disease Control, the People's Committee and the health centers in districts to implement measures to prevent and control the epidemic at the exam points above.

Aside from that, one student was discovered to contract the disease while completing formalities at Dang Tran Con Secondary School in Tan Phu District on July 6. He did not participate in the test on July 7.

According to the Ministry of Education and Training’s statistics, the total number of candidates nationwide registered for the high school graduation exam this year was 1,015,000, about 100,000 more than last year. Candidates across the country completed the exam procedures yesterday.

A delegation led by Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan yesterday came to inspect the organization of the 2021 high school graduation exam at Nguyen Trai Secondary School in Go Vap District.

Tran Cong Tuan who is responsible for all activities in the school said that 553 out of 580 candidates participated in the Covid-19 test in the expanded screening for candidates on July 3; while the 27 remaining students are from neighboring provinces; therefore, they were undergoing Covid-19 test at their localities presenting a certificate of negative results to be eligible to participate in the first round.



In the afternoon of the same day, the delegation came to check the exam organization at Nguyen Chi Thanh High School in Tan Binh District.

According to the report of the city Department of Education and Training, approximately 86,943 out of 89,275 candidates came to complete the procedures for the first exam accounting for 97.39 percent. Previously, on July 3, around 95.26 percent of candidates were participating in the Covid-19 tests to be eligible for the first exam.

More than 101,000 candidates in Vietnam’s capital city registered the exam. The Hanoi Department of Education and Training has established 188 test sites. Before the exam day, Hanoi detected some new clusters of Covid-9 cases. Accordingly, the Hanoi Department of Education and Training replaced all supervisors at Ung Hoa A High School in Ung Hoa District because a supervisor was a contact F1.

Vice Chairman of Hanoi People's Committee Chu Xuan Dung affirmed that the exam has been carefully prepared. Yesterday, over 5,600 candidates registered for the exam at the Department of Education and Training’s Examination Council in the Northern mountainous Province of Ha Giang.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan