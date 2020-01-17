HCMC education authorities survey private preschools in industrial parks

This is one of step to implement the project “ Supporting and developing nonpublic daycare centers in the special parks to 2020” of People’s Committee.



At the meeting, Principal of Baby Kindergarten in District 12 Nguyen Quoc Nam said that thanks to the city’s supporting in camera installation, teaching quality of the kindergarten has improved much. The facility is keeping 18 toddlers aged from 25 to 36 months old. The child care center was installed seven cameras.

Similarly, Yen Nhi childcare center in Cu Chi is teaching 25 toddlers. The city has installed five cameras and provided 30 teaching equipment to the school according to the project 404. Accordingly, children can participate into more activities.

Being a manager, Ms. Bui Thi Diem Thu proposed district administrations to publicize lists of permissible classes to reduce unhealthy competition between schools to improve teaching quality.

The Department of Education and Training said that the project has supported 51 private preschools each receiving VND 30-80 million (US$ 1,300 - 3,468). The city spent VND3.8 billion on camera installation. toys and teaching equipment.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan