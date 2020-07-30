HCMC education authority encourages students to wear facemasks in classrooms

Moreover, the education authority body requested to implement the safety assessment criteria in preschools and high schools.
Additionally, schools must carry out disinfection classrooms daily and periodically according to the regulations. Schools must have soaps and hand sanitizers for students to wash their hand regularly.
Students are required to wear facemasks in classrooms but it’s not mandatory. Schools must take teachers, staffs, and students’ temperature everyday.
Teachers, staffs, and students were advised to travel to coronavirus-hit areas but usually wear facemasks in public places and keep personal hygiene.