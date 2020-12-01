HCMC education authority orders to increase prevention of Covid-19

Under the order, schools must actively get detailed information of managers, teaching staffs, students and students’ families precisely including those who have had close contact with infected cases.



Additionally, schools must strictly follow preventative measures against Covid-19 as per instruction of the Department of Education and Training and the Ministry of Health. Schools must provide soaps, clean water for students to wash their hand as well as ask students to wear facemasks.

The Department of Education and Training required schools to keep in touch with the local steering board for Covid-19 prevention and control to receive updates of the coronavirus development and guidelines.







By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan