HCMC education department proposes free face masks for teachers, students

The Department of Education and Training has sent a document to the municipal People’s Committee proposing consideration of giving away free face masks to teachers and students for three months.



At present, the city's total number of teaching staffs and students is 1,390,624.

Before, the city People’s Committee had asked twelfth graders to stay at home till March 15 in a bid to protect their health while students of kindergartens and first to eleventh graders must wait until new announcement. Students of vocation training facilities were told to stay away from school at home till April.





By Thu Tam - Translated by Uyen Phuong