HCMC education increases supervision on private schools

According to the submission, many private schools located in the city offer differently extra activities. Lately, these special schools have done some activities which have damaged learners’ right causing security disorders. Specifically, after impact of the coronavirus pandemic, some schools have activities to overcome the consequence; however, they have conducted activities without permission.



Additionally, some education divisions have not strictly managed these schools; therefore, some foreign-invested schools or those, which were allowed to pilot integrated program, have slowly transferred its activities as per the government decree 86/2018 taking effect on June 6, 2018 about international cooperation in the education field.

Accordingly, the Department proposed to increase supervision on private schools to dress the matters. Inspectors from the education, people’s committees and unions in localities will pay visits to schools to check activities of non-public universities, preschools, foreign language centers regularly.

Local administrators will check license of private facilities and whether these facilities provide service as per the license. Educational facilities will receive penalties if they are found to organize unallowable activities causing security disorder affecting learners’ rights.

Furthermore, local administrators must enhance management on daily nurseries especially these facilities offering extra services for children’s safety.

Especially, foreign-invested schools and these institutions which are providing integrated program must transfer their activities according to the government decree 86/2018 in the academic year 2020 - 2021. The city People’s Committee will report these schools which are slow in transferring their activities to the Ministry of Education and Training for complete settlement.



By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan