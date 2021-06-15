HCMC education sector cancels exam, destroying questions

Reporting at the meeting of the city Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control on June 14, the Deputy Director said that the education authority has destroyed all questions and dismissed the council responsible for printing copies of the tenth-grade entrance exam.





Chairman Phong speaks at the meeting (Photo: SGGP) According to Mr. Duong Tri Dung, the Department is closely monitoring the developments of the epidemic situation in the city to consult city leaders about when to organize the examination.

Currently, the city is home to more than 7,000 educational institutions, which have established 9,311 Covid-19 prevention teams to monitor and supervise the epidemic prevention task according to instructions.

Regarding the number of ninth-grade students who will sit the 10th-grade entrance exams, Mr. Dung said that 702 students are residing in blocked and isolated areas. Six of them have been infected by the coronavirus while 48 of them are contacts F1 and 218 are contacts F2. Seven teachers have been infected by the fatal virus while 133 are contacts F1, 594 are contacts F2 and 387 teachers are being kept in lockdown and isolation venues.

About examination especially the tenth-grade entrance exam and the 2021 high school graduation exam, Mr. Dung affirmed the tenth-grade exam was scheduled to take place on June 1 and 2 but later, it was postponed under the direction of the City People's Committee. The Department will consult the city authorities to organize the exam on June 21 and 22.

Because of the complicated and unpredictable development of the coronavirus pandemic, plus the Ministry of Education and Training’s plan of the 2021 high school graduation exam on July 7, 8, and 9 and extended social distancing in the next two weeks, it will be difficult to organize the tenth-grade entrance exam.

Accordingly, the Department proposed that the tenth-grade entrance exam should be held on June 25 so as not to coincide with the high school entrance exam," said Mr. Dung.

According to Chairman of the City People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong, Ho Chi Minh City extended social distance in the next two weeks, or social distancing will end on June 31; therefore, the tenth-grade entrance examination is impossible to take place on June 25.

The education sector arrived at a conclusion to destroy all questions and dismiss the council responsible for printing copies of the tenth-grade entrance exam scheduled on June 25.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan