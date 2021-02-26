Specifically, in its proposal, the Department suggested a policy to support tuition fee for all small pupils in private and self-financing primary schools in a bid to create fairness in education and equality between schools.



The proposed policy aims to reduce financial pressure on families as well as gradually decrease the number of students in a class in public educational facilities; therefore, it will help to relieve state investment in public schools. Furthermore, this will encourage potential investors to pour money into the education sector by building more private primary schools.

According to the proposal, primary pupils living in the southern metropolis in nonpublic and self-financial schools will receive support within nine months.

The financial support taken from the city state budget will start from the academic year 2021-2022.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan