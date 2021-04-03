HCMC ensures enough textbooks for new academic year

Moreover, the Department and publishing houses will provide refresher courses upon new textbooks to teaching staffs.





New textbooks for sixth grade The Department also revealed as planned, the city People’s Committee will report the textbook selection result for second and sixth grades to the Ministry of Education and Training in early April for the new school year. Additionally, the city administration will approve and publicize a list of additional textbooks for the first grade.

Before, the Department of Education and training had issued plan No.333 on February 2, 2021 on the selection of new textbooks for the school year 2021 – 2022 basing on the Ministry’s circular No. 25/2020. Specifically, the education authority organized an online seminar in which certified publishing houses introduced their textbooks to school managers, teaching staffs who discussed what textbooks to be chosen and then arrived at the final selection of textbooks.

Deputy Head of the Department of Education and Training in HCMC Nguyen Van Hieu said that the textbook selection councils for the second grade completed their duties on March 30, 2021. The Department has submitted the selection results to the municipal People’s Committee.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Anh Quan