HCMC faces uncompleted works for new academic year under cloud of Covid-19

The Huynh Van Nghe Secondary High School in Go Vap District have been turned into a centralized quarantine facility. (Photo: SGGP)

All preparation activities for the 2021-2022 school year, such as school registration and enrollment, textbook supply, the completion of infrastructure works have not been finalised yet. The pandemic forced schools throughout the city to have online opening ceremonies for the new academic year.



Parents who have children entering 1st and 6th grades are anxious over the suspension of new enrollments in primary and secondary schools in districts.

A representative of the Subdepartment of Education and Training of Binh Thanh District said that schools are expected to announce their lists of students at the end of August. Parents can dial schools’ phone numbers for further instructions.

No districts have completed the enrollment plan because a large number of students have to implement medical isolation in quarantine facilities and blocked sites and few families haven't got used to online registration.



A lab of Huynh Van Nghe Secondary High School is requisitioned as the management room of a centralized quarantine facility. (Photo: SGGP)

On August 3, the People’s Committee of HCMC has decided to extend the enrollment date and plan for the 2021-2022 school year to August 19. On the other hand, schools also are facing a teacher shortage because of unimplemented recruitment and mandatory quarantine requirements.

Meanwhile parents are seeing the unavailability of textbooks while bookstores have been forced to temporarily close due to social distancing measures. The textbooks have not been supplied to schools and the online selling channels of leading publishing houses, such as Fahasa, Phuong Nam Book have also run out of schoolbooks.

Principal of the Lac Hong Secondary High School in District 10, teacher Nguyen Thanh Phat said that the school will deploy the teaching and learning program that teachers can choose own subjects and courses in case of students' textbook purchase delay.

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, schools can divide grade levels into different time of learning, and implement a combination of both online and face-to-face education, principal of the Bui Thi Xuan High School in District 1, teacher Vu Thi Ngoc Dung added.

By Minh Quan – Translated by Kim Khanh