In the federation’s plan to develop football, in addition to supply young footballers for V-League club, the federation will coach schoolers in the city to play football so that football pattern in schools will be paradigm for other localities to follow.



Expert Doan Minh Xuong who are enthusiastic about coaching schoolers to play football with the aim to improve students’ physical health and movement of playing football in schools.

According to expert Xuong, playing football in schools started seven years ago; he added that he proposed the HCMC Football Federation to implement teaching football for students in schools after the city won the first prize in 2012. Happily, the federation leader has finally given the green light to the proposal.

According to the HCMC Football Federation’ s survey in 2021, approximately 28 percent of primary students were excited about playing football. In the academic year 2013-2014, the federation started to examine playing yards and sport teachers in 48 schools as well as to seek school management board’s support.

Eventually, third graders of 41 schools participated in the plan. Since then, the plan has gradually drawn school managers marking the successful cooperation between the city Department of Culture and Sport, the Department of Education and Training, and the HCMC Football Federation.

Till the school year 2019-2020, about 15,000 students of 234 schools participated in the plan and more graders can join in the plan not only third graders. Football festival has become a festival of students annually.

The HCMC Football Federation just spent its money for the festival in the first year while the festival has been sponsored by Milo Nestlé, Thai Son Nam Company; hence, the festival is a more successful event.

The movement of playing football in schools has developed thanks to achievement of Vietnamese football team in international games triggering excitement for football amongst children.

Furthermore, as per a recent survey conducted by the HCMC Football Federation, 32 percent of schooler love playing football. Importantly, the plan has inspired sport teachers and improve teachers’ skill in playing football more. These teachers will play a significant role in the movement development.

According to Mr. Minh Xuong, the shortcoming of the plan is that many schools are short of playing field or teachers who are knowledgeable about football. Therefore, despite large investment, it still faces hiccup along the way.

Coaching students football in schools in the city will be expanded more, said Mr. Xuong. From the city success, the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho, Dong Thap Province , the Central Highlands Province of Dak Lak and the Central Province of Binh Dinh have expressed to learn more about the plan of football development in schools.

By Quoc Cuong - Translated by Anh Quan