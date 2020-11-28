HCMC honors 60 valedictorians

The event witnessed the participation of Head of HCMC Commission of Mass Mobilization Nguyen Huu Hiep.

Sixty valedictorians from 38 universities and colleges in the city included Nguyen Minh Huy from the Nature Science University who got the highest marks in the university entrance examination and in the graduation examination.



At the ceremony, Head of HCMC Commission of Mass Mobilization Hiep hailed best students’ achievement stressing that they are shining examples in academic performance and ethics.

He added that as per the resolution of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress for the 2020-2025 term, high qualified young labor force plays a pivotal role in the city’s growth and international integration. HCMC authorities always create favorable working environment and welcome talents from all corners of the country.

He therefore expected that best students at the ceremony to continue developing their talents in making researches contributing to the development of the whole country generally and the city particularly.

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan