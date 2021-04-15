According to the Department’s document, heads of education divisions in Thu Duc City and 21 districts, principals of high schools and vocational training institutions must support students to engage with digital technology in a safe and responsible way.





HCMC increases supervision over students’ online learning for cyber safety Students should be instructed to exploit data stores, digital data, digital platforms and video clips to support psychology, study skills, and use social networks safely.

School managers should increase supervision to instruct students against cyberbullying, cybercrime and child sexual abuse so that children can learn to successfully avoid these risks and to take advantage of the Internet’s many opportunities.

Additionally, schools should report violations in online teaching and learning activities.

Teachers, high schoolers and university students are encouraged to make videos to share their experience in teaching and learning in internet and rules of internet etiquette.

Beforehand, the Ministry of Education and Training had issued guidelines about safe use of digital technology for preschoolers, high schoolers and university students.

Currently, the education authority allowed schools to use online teaching because of unexpected incidents.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan