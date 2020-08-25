HCMC Kindergartens’ new school year to begin on September 5

The City’s department has just issued guidelines on the content of teaching for the first semester of the school year 2019-2020 in nursery schools.



Accordingly, all schools across the city have to implement preventive measures to ensure the safety of teaching staff and students when they return to school. Teachers ask kids to wash their hands frequently and avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth.

The new guidelines note that families have to collaborate with teachers to help children approach new things of their classroom and environment, and ensure the picking up and dropping off students.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh