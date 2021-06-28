HCMC makes preparations for high school graduation exams

In today's meeting of the city Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, Nguyen Van Hieu, Deputy Director of the city Department of Education and Training, said that the examination will take place on July 7 and 8. Infected students, students being contacts F1, F2 and those living in the areas under lockdown will sit the examination in the second round.

Huynh Thanh Phu, Principal of Nguyen Du High School (District 10), said that from the end of last week, the school had posted photos of students' exam papers in chat groups on Zalo, Viber, or facebook with parents to help parents and students check their personal information, the exam location, the exam schedule, and confirmation. All twelfth grade students have confirmed to receive the paper on June 24.

Le Quy Don High School in District 3 has made express delivery of exam papers by post while all twelve graders of Bui Thi Xuan received the papers in plastic bags including pens, pencils, an eraser, a ruler, and a pencil sharpener on June 27.

However, teachers realized that a large number of students have been showing fatigue in two-month learning on the internet; therefore, parents need to encourage them psychologically.

At the meeting of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control today, Mr. Hieu said that amid the epidemic, the Department will carry out a poll to take parents' opinions on the organization of the exam for the best result of the examination.

Mr. Ha Minh, a parent of a student at Tran Khai Nguyen High School in District 5, said that from the middle of last week, the chat group of the parents in his child's class held a poll. As a result, less than one-third of the respondents wanted to complete the exam, but the remaining two-thirds wanted their children to be safer than the results of an exam.

Ms. Thu Nguyen whose children are studying in a high school in Go Vap District said that the area, where her house is located, is still under lockdown; accordingly, her children will sit for the examination later; yet, the children have been unstable for fearing that they will have little opportunities to enroll universities.

Principal of Nguyen Du High School in District 10 Huynh Thanh Phu was wondering where students from faraway places will have their meals while the coronavirus disease has been spreading, eateries and traditional markets must be shuttered.

Similarly, a principal of a high school in Tan Binh District shared many of his students are living in restricted areas and they are contacts F1, F2; as a result, outbreaks of Covid-19 are highly possible.

The high school graduation exam in the southern metropolis this year will have 88,774 candidates.

By staff writers - Translated by Dan Thuy