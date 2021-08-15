HCMC mobilizes school medical workers in fight against Covid-19 in districts

Following the proposal of the Coordination Team of human resources to serve the prevention and control of Covid-19 in the southern city, the Department of Education and Training said that the current situation of the Covid-19 epidemic in the city is becoming more and more complicated, so it is necessary to call up medical forces in schools to join in the prevention and control of the epidemic.



Therefore, the municipal Department of Education and Training requested heads of educational institutions and medical staff to participate in supporting epidemic prevention and control in the area at the request of people's committees in Thu Duc City and districts.

In addition, in order to ensure the effective cleaning and disinfection of epidemic prevention and control, for environment protection and human health without wasting chemicals, the City Department of Education and Training proposed principals in schools not spray chemicals to kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus in outdoor areas.

Furthermore, schools should not apply the method of spraying chemicals and germicidal preparations on people in any situation, including the method of using chemical sprayers directly on people or using chemical spray disinfection chambers.

Spraying disinfectant is only applied in a narrow area with Covid-19 patients according to the guidance of the Ministry of Health.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan