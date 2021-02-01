HCMC: Nearly 100 high school students drop out of school due to pandemic

Accordingly, a parent of a student of the 10A6 class took a flight that a Covid-19 patient was on board. The school plans to provide online lessons to 32 students of the 10A6 class, 58 students of other classes and four teachers.



Previously, To Vinh Dien Primary School in Tan Phu District has decided to allow all of students of a fifth-grade to drop out of school since January 30 because a student of the class returned from Chi Linh City in the northern province of Hai Duong. Soon after that, the pupil had a negative COVID-19 test result.

While Nguyen Du High School in District 10 and Le Quy Don High School in District 3 canceled Spring Camps and extracurricular activities on the occasion of the lunar New Year.

The Vietnam National University (VNU)-HCMC High School for the Gifted announced that students will enjoy Tet break a week earlier, starting February 1.

Last October, the People’s Committee of HCMC approved that schoolers of kindergarten, elementary schools, middle and high schools and vocational schools throughout the city will have a 9-day Tet break from February 8-16 (on the 27th day of the last month- the 5th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh