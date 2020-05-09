HCMC organizes learning activities on Saturday

In its documents to schools, the Department guided schools to strengthen learning activities in schools in even Saturday. Moreover, schools must have plan to teach students with poor performance to ensure completion of curriculum of the academic year 2019-2020.



Simultaneously, the Department also asked schools to continue strictly implementing preventive measures including wearing face masks, washing hand with soaps and hand sanitizer and disinfecting tables, elevators and door knobs.

Before, on May 8, students of nine grades had returned to schools whereas first , second and third graders will be back to schools on May 11 and preschoolers will be back to schools on May 18.





By Thu Tam - Translated by Dan Thuy