HCMC: Over 5,000 students at all levels take temporary break due to pandemic

On the morning of December 3, over 2,000 students of Tran Quang Khai High School in District 11 continued to stay at home because a student of the 10A4 class joined an English class together with the 1,349th patient. The student was sent to a quarantine facility and tested for COVID-19 while the school was disinfected.

The school has provided online lessons to all students starting on December 3, said the high school’s principal, Dang Thi Thuy Ai.

In addition, 157 students of the sixth-grade classes of Hong Bang Secondary School in District 5, including 6A7, 6A8, 6A9 and 6A16 have temporarily dropped out of school since December 2. A student of the 6A8 class is the nibbling of the 1,349th patient, according Principal of Hong Bang Secondary School, Tran Van Luyen.

The school has coordinated with the Health Center of Distrcit 5 to clean and disinfect all classrooms, urgently trace all F2 cases.

Previously, about 3,000 students of 4 primary schools, consisting of Vo Van Tan, Nguyen Hue, Binh Tien and Le Van Tam in District 6 have to stay home since the evening of December 2 after their teachers came into direct contact with COVID-19 patient.

Four teachers and 48 students of the 10A3 class of Nguyen Thi Minh Khai High School in District 3 have been required to self-isolate at home after a student attended an English class that was taught by the 1,347th patient.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh