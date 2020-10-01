HCMC promotes lifelong learning 2020 themed digitalization

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Chairman of People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc said the annual lifelong learning week includes a wide range of activities such as seminars, workshops and book-reading festivals are being held in response to the event.

The event was organized with the hope to raise public awareness of shelf-studying and find out more and more shining examples.



Mr. Duc called on local residents to engage in life-long learning and join hands in building a learning society, thus turning the city into a civilized, modern and smart urban area that develops sustainably.

This year, the lifelong learning week puts emphasis on the significant role of continuous studying and creating and cultivating a digital culture in the community. There’s no denying that digital has created change in all aspects of the society from business systems, technologies, customer relationships and workforces. Presently, the world is entering the digital transition, also called the digital switchover with changes based on technology evolution.

Learners should make most use of advantage which the digital age brings about to access to sources knowledge enriching learning methodologies. To achieve the goal of a life-long learning society, all sectors, agencies, local administrations, and the Department of Education and Training have to create favorable condition for learners to meet their own work requirements and during integration process.

This year, the week will last from October 1 to 7. It includes information in mass media, agencies. Portals, social networks, educational facilities, libraries, museums, culture and sport centers in districts and poster outside.

On the occasion, People’s Committee in District 2 gave eight scholarships of shining examples of shelf-learning and inaugurated a section for lifelong learning exhibition in Luong Dinh Cua Primary School premises.

In 2005, the Government adopted the life-long learning society strategy until 2010, which aims to create equal opportunities for people from all walks of life to pursue studying.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan