HCMC promotes Reggio Emilia approach in preschools

Nearly 300 educationists and teaching staffs from departments of education and managers of preschools in 37 cities and provinces across the country participated in the meeting.



Speaking at the seminar, Nguyen Ba Minh, head of the Pre-school Education Department under the Ministry of Education and Training said that the Reggio Emilia approach has been implemented in 140 nations in the world.

Lately, the Government of Vietnam has taken heed of the approach facilitating preschools' access to advanced educational methods to improve preschool quality and the country's international integration.

He said the Reggio Emilia approach, a student-centered, is an educational philosophy and pedagogy focused on preschool and primary education. The approach has been implemented in several preschools.

Italian Consul General in HCMC Dante Brandi said that concept of creative education has been developing gradually. The method is developed for children with potential creative ability connecting with relations around. Reggio-inspired environment, often referred to as 'the third teacher', is one that is open and free-flowing. It will bring new opportunities for children to experience and develop their creativeness.

At the core of this philosophy is an assumption that children form their own personality during the early years of development and that they are endowed with "a hundred languages", through which they can express their ideas.

A representative of the HCMC Department of Education and Training announced schools will adopt the approach creatively to perfectly suit local education condition.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan